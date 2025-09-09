Pacers Announce Signing of Young Forward as Training Camp Nears
The Indiana Pacers are putting the finishing touches on their training camp roster as the 2025-26 NBA preseason nears.
The team has announced that it has inked forward Jalen Slawson to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal.
A 6-foot-7 swingman, Swanson was selected with the No. 54 overall pick out of Furman by the Sacramento Kings in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He was promptly inked to a two-way deal, and spent most of the season with the club's Stockton Kings affiliate squad. He did appear in 12 Sacramento games during that 2023-24 season, averaging 0.7 points and 0.6 rebounds in 3.1 minutes per.
Swanson next joined the Orlando Magic on a training camp deal, but was cut before the 2024-25 season and wound up playing out the year with the team's NBAGL affiliate, the Osceola Magic.
Most recently, he suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers' Summer League squad, averaging 3.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in seven games for the Las Vegas and Salt Lake City Summer Leagues.
Players signed to Exhibit 10 contracts could see those deals elevated to two-way contracts prior to the start of a given season.
Alternately, if in this instance the Pacers cut Slawson but sign him to an affiliate deal with their newly re-named G League squad, the Noblesville Boom, he'd be eligible for a bonus worth up to $85,300 — provided he has stuck with the Boom for at least 60 days.
In very rare cases, players can be signed to first two-way, then standard roster deals with an NBA team.
For an Indiana club that will be searching for its identity a bit this year sans 2025 NBA Finals starters Tyrese Haliburton (out for the year to rehab an Achilles tendon tear) or Myles Turner (now on the Milwaukee Bucks via a four-year, $108.9 million free agent contract), it's at least possible that a young gun like Slawson could impress enough to be worth exploring further.
Across 64 total G League games for the Stockton Kings and Osceola Magic, Swanson has averaged 12.7 points on .472/.256/.725 shooting splits, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals a night.
Swanson joins fellow Exhibit 10 signings Samson Johnson, RJ Felton, and Steven Ashworth. For now, the Pacers have all three of their two-way slots occupied, too, by RayJ Dennis, Quenton Jackson and Taleon Peter.
Indiana also has 16 players currently signed for 15 standard roster spots, with the partially guaranteed contracts of James Wiseman and Tony Bradley hanging in the balance. All told, that means 23 players are angling for 21 training camp spots, so there will be further changes.
