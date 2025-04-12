Can Pacers Repeat Last Season Playoff Success?
The Indiana Pacers were not expected to make the Eastern Conference Finals last season. No one had them on the radar to possibly come out of the East.
Part of the reason why they were able to play so well was the midseason acquisition of Pascal Siakam. He gave them a player who can make tough buckets.
Siakam's ability to get to the rim and also make tough mid-range jumpers was crucial. With him playing even better this year, the Pacers fully expect to make another deep run.
Indiana is healthy as they head into the playoffs, so that is a big deal, as well. Last year, they didn't even have their best scorer off the bench.
The Pacers didn't have Bennedict Mathurin available for the playoffs last season after he had season-ending surgery for a torn labrum. They really could have used him against Boston.
Now that he's back, the bench is even more dangerous. Mathurin is another guy who can get a bucket when the offense breaks down in the half-court.
Of course, the team still goes as Tyrese Haliburton goes. He is the best player the Pacers have, and he's been playing like that since the All-Star break.
The Pacers have also been getting great play from Obi Toppin off the bench. His play has elevated in the last month or so, as has his 3-point shooting.
Facing the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, just as they did a year ago. This is a comfortable opponent who they believe they can beat once again.
It doesn't look like the Bucks are going to have Damian Lillard in this series. If he does return, it probably won't be until late in the series, as he did last year.
What makes things different this season is that the Pacers will likely have to face the top seed in the East in the second round this year. If they beat the Bucks, Cleveland is likely waiting for them.
The Cavs have been the best team in the East all year long, so it will be a huge challenge for the Pacers to beat them in a seven-game series. They have to worry about taking care of the Bucks first, though.
