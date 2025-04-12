3 Biggest X-Factors For Pacers in First-Round Playoff Series vs Bucks
The Indiana Pacers have another first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. This is the same Bucks team that the Pacers were able to take down last season.
It was the series that gave the Pacers some momentum in order to make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. They would ultimately get swept by the Boston Celtics.
This year, the Pacers have much more confidence they can go deep in the playoffs. It all starts by beating the Bucks again, and there are three players who are X-factors in helping getting that done.
1. Myles Turner
Myles Turner was the third-best player for the Pacers last year during the playoffs. HIs ability to make threes and shots around the free-throw line off the pick-and-pop were crucial.
His ability to draw Brook Lopez away from the paint will be big for the Pacers. They will try to penetrate into the paint and spray the ball to open shooters.
Turner's ability to hit threes will be massive in this matchup. If he hits his first few, the Bucks will start to crowd him up top, allowing for players to cut in the paint below.
2. T.J. McConnell
When things would go bad offensively in the playoffs last year, T.J. McConnell would completely change the tempo of the game. His ability to get downhill and hit 10-foot jumpers was massive.
When Milwaukee deployed a zone defense against the Pacers last year, McConnell was able to carve it up by getting into the middle of the paint and making buckets.
McConnell continues to be a major part of the Pacers' second unit. He is the engine that drives that unit, and he has to be effective in order for Indiana to win this series.
3. Bennedict Mathurin
Last season, the Pacers did not have the services of Bennedict Mathurin. Mathurin missed the playoffs after suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder in March.
Mathurin's ability to score in the half-court will be huge when things slow down in the playoffs, especially against this team. The Bucks will likely play a lot of zone again, and his ability to slither into the lane is important.
Mathurin is also one of the few players on this team who can draw fouls. His ability to get to the free-throw line will be important.
