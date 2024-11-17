Pacers Forward Embracing Expanded Role Amid Multiple Injuries
When the Indiana Pacers selected Johnny Furphy in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, the belief was that Furphy would primarily play in the G League during his rookie season, especially at the beginning of the year. Not only was Furphy a second-round rookie, but an inexperienced one at that.
Furphy played just one year of college basketball at Kansas before deciding to enter the NBA Draft. Furphy began his freshman season as a reserve and started just 19 of 33 games he played in and averaged 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Though a promising talent, the 19-year-old undoubtedly was expected to take time to develop.
Injuries to multiple Pacers players changed that timeline Furphy and has given him playing time in the NBA earlier than expected. The Pacers have seen Isaiah Jackson, James Wiseman, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, and Obi Toppen all miss time because of injury, offering an opportunity for Furphy.
“Yeah, obviously a big adjustment," Furphy said of the jump to the NBA, via Tony East of Forbes.com. "Very exciting, just kind of realizing that this is a job now. It’s not just something I have to balance with other things. It’s pretty awesome to be able to put your full focus and effort into one thing. So for me, it’s been great. I’m loving every step of it. It’s a lot to learn. I’m just trying to soak up as much information as possible.”
While Furphy has found his way onto the court for the Pacers, he is not seeing extensive action just yet. Furphy has appeared in five games and is averaging just 6.2 minutes of action. He has recorded just seven points, six rebounds, and one assist over those five games as he adjusts to his time in the NBA.
“I’ve been pretty good kind of managing the momentum that’s kind of been thrown at me. But there are times where I have to step back and be like ‘Wow, this is real. This is what I’m doing, is what I’ve always wanted to do’,” Furphy said, via East. “It’s definitely gonna build me into, hopefully, the person I want to be. And it’s exciting.”
Furphy and the Pacers next face the Miami Heat on Sunday in a rematch of Friday's loss.
