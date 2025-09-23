Pacers Free Agent Abandons Indiana for Playoff Rival
A key Indiana Pacers playoff contributor, who provided some critical offensive spark off the bench during Indiana's run through the Eastern Conference before falling off in the NBA Finals, has found his new home.
Agents Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin of Priority Sports have informed Shams Charania of ESPN that their free agent client, Indiana reserve center Thomas Bryant, has been snatched up by one of the Pacers' vanquished playoff foes, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Although terms of the deal have yet to be divulged, the deal seems likely to be a fully guaranteed veteran's minimum contract, given Bryant's experience level and skill set. It's possible that it is a training camp agreement with Exhibit 9 language, and that Cleveland is taking a wait-and-see approach to his aptitude within the club's extant system.
The No. 4-seeded Pacers ousted the heavily favored Cavaliers in five quick games during the second round of the playoffs this spring. Granted, injuries to All-Stars Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell, plus key reserve DeAndre Hunter, impeded the team's efficacy and may have even cost them the series.
Bryant, 28, has carved out a niche as a journeyman reserve who can add some juice to an offense as a solid downhill scorer and floor spacer. His limitations on the other end of the hardwood give him a bit of a hard ceiling, but he at least helps spread out opposing big men.
Bryant's Tenure in Indiana
Indiana acquired the 6-foot-10 vet from the Miami Heat early into the 2024-25 season after losing backup bigs Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman to year-ending Achilles tendon tears.
In 56 healthy games backing up Myles Turner (eight starts), Bryant averaged 6.9 points on .515/.321/.830 shooting splits, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals per.
But Indiana clearly was unsettled by his defensive issues. The team brought in Tony Bradley for some paint protection. Accordingly, Bryant saw his playoff minutes slashed from 15.1 in the regular season to 8.4, and though his scoring average was reduced to 2.6 points per, his efficiency rocketed up to a .485/.500/.786 slash line.
With All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton already out for the year due to an Achilles tendon tear of his own, Indiana let starter Turner walk. Now, the team appears set to let a recovered Wiseman and Jackson duke it out for minutes at the five spot, along with new trade acquisition Jay Huff (who will supply the floor-spacing that Turner and Bryant provided). Bradley is still rostered, albeit on a deal that isn't fully guaranteed.
