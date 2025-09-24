Pacers Free Agent Signing Already Giving Back to Community
The Indiana Pacers decided to bring Isaiah Jackson back on a free agent deal this summer. After tearing his Achilles tendon just five games into last season, he now has a shot to compete for the starting job.
Jackson might be the favorite to be the starting center now that Myles Turner is in Milwaukee. He will be fighting with James Wiseman and Jay Huff for that starting spot.
More news: Pacers Reportedly Worked Out Free Agent Guard as Training Camp Nears
Now that Jackson's future in Indianapolis is set, Jackson has a chance to keep giving back to the community, which is something he enjoys doing.
Pacers Center Isaiah Jackson Gives Back to the Community
Recently, Jackson and his foundation held a shopping spree for local youth to buy some shoes and other things. The Pacers' social media account took note of the event.
Kevin Pritchard has made it a point to not just bring talented players in to play for the Pacers, but he has also made sure to bring guys in who love being engrossed with the community.
Jackson is one of those guys. He has played his entire career with the Pacers, so he has been entrenched in the community for quite a while. He loves the fans.
More news: Pacers Already Building Elite Chemistry with Training Camp Looming
Now, Jackson has the opportunity to be in the biggest role of his career. If he performs well as the starter this year, he is going to be more recognizable, and he'll get more chances to do good in the community.
The Pacers Need Isaiah Jackson to Make a Leap
If Jackson does end up winning the starting job, he is going to have to expand his game. He has to make sure that he develops a jump shot, something he hasn't been able to do to this point.
So far, Jackson has been known as a rim runner who can block shots. He also has to stop fouling so much, but the Pacers have been working hard with him on that in the last couple of seasons.
So far in his Pacers career, Jackson has averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He is shooting 59.5 percent from the field and 20.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.