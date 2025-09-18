Pacers Worked Out Free Agent Guard as Training Camp Nears: Report
The Indiana Pacers are going to have to shift around the rotation in the backcourt this season. With Tyrese Haliburton unavailable because of his torn Achilles, new players will have to step up in unfamiliar roles.
Indiana has already declared that Andrew Nembhard will be the starting point guard and Bennedict Mathurin will be the starting shooting guard. That still means they need help off the bench.
The Pacers have decided to bring in some guys for some workouts to see if they are good enough to sign to the active roster. One such player is Dalano Banton.
More news: Longtime Pacers Star Gets Real About Early Impressions of Jay Huff
The Pacers Brought in NBA Guard Dalano Banton For a Workout
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pacers brought in NBA guard/forward Delano Banton for a workout. Banton is still a free agent at the moment.
"After stints with Toronto, Boston, and Portland, Dalano Banton continues to chase an NBA roster spot despite interest from teams abroad. Banton has auditioned recently for NBA teams such as Golden State and Indiana; I've been apprised that the Pacers passed."
Indiana decided not to bring him back after that workout. They likely will only bring in someone who is adept at being a primary ball-handler, something that Banton hasn't really been asked to do in his career.
The Pacers are fine with depth at shooting guard and small forward, so passing on Banton was likely the right move. Banton continues to search for a home as the summer goes on.
More news: Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Debuts First Signature Shoe
The Pacers Might Bring in More Free Agents For Workouts
Before training camp starts, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Pacers bring in more guys to work out. If they believe they need to go outside the current roster to find a third point guard, they'll do it.
Indiana also feels very good about both Quenton Jackson and Kam Jones' abilities to fill that role. Jackson played quite a bit early last season when the Pacers were afflicted with a myriad of injuries.
As for Banton, he will likely find a spot on a roster before the season starts. Last year with the Trail Blazers, he averaged 8.3 points, two rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.