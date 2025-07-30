Pacers GM Predicts How Indiana Will Pick New Starting Shooting Guard
So what will the Indiana Pacers' new starting lineup look like at the start of the 2025-26 NBA season?
A pair of key contributors to the first five that made the NBA Finals will be out of commission. Two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire year recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture, while former 3-and-D Pacers starting center Myles Turner will be plying his trade for Pacific Division rivals the Milwaukee Bucks, to the tune of a four-year, $108.9 million new deal.
Former starting shooting guard Andrew Nembhard is being shifted down a position to replace Haliburton at the point, leaving an opening in his former spot. At center, Isaiah Jackson, James Wiseman, and Jay Huff figure to duke it out.
The competition at shooting guard figures to be significantly more ferocious.
Sixth man wing Bennedict Mathurin and his fellow reserve swingmen Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, and Johnny Furphy could all conceivably get into the mix for the gig. Rookie combo guard Kam Jones could in theory have a fringe chance, but it's more than likely that he would begin the season off the bench, even if the 6-foot-4 Marquette project did impress in training camp.
In a fresh conversation on Blue Wire's "Setting The Pace" podcast, team general manager Chad Buchanan revealed that he anticipates an extended training camp competition to secure the starting role. Buchanan even suggested that 2024-25 starting small forward Aaron Nesmith might move to the shooting guard role.
"I would anticipate a lot of competition in training camp for that. I think you've got a couple candidates, obviously Bennedict [Mathurin], Ben Sheppard, Aaron [Nesmith, currently the starting small forward], Jarace [Walker], Johnny [Furphy] — all these wing players," Buchanan said. "Our coaches are believers in, rather than a guy being pigeonholed as a two-guard, it's more like we have wings. Obviously some can do different things."
"Some handle the ball, some shoot it, some defend, some run the floor, but I think the one thing we will miss moving Drew over from two to one, is we don't maybe have that great second ball handler, which was such a strength of our team last year," Buchanan said of the Nembhard transition.
Buchanan indicated that Nembhard could be the key to unlocking the starting shooting guard decision, suggesting that his backcourt might dictate who gets the initial nod.
"So we'll have a little bit of a different identity, and I think we're going to have to go through training camp to see who fits best with Drew playing the point, who fits best with this group," Buchanan added. "And it could be a number of guys... It's going to be wide open and I think there's going to be a lot of competition in training camp."
