Pacers Guard Arrested After Police Chase: Report
An Indiana Pacers guard has been arrested just one day before the start of the 2025-26 season.
Per Mike Potter of WTHR-13 News, a police trooper attempted to pull rookie Pacers draft pick Kam Jones over for "erratic driving" around 9:50 a.m. ET Monday morning. Jones opted not to comply, and instead brought police along on a chase through Interstate 65 that wrapped up around the Fletcher Avenue exit in Indianapolis, ending in his arrest.
Indiana selected Jones, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Marquette, with the No. 38 pick in June's 2025 NBA Draft.
Jones has sat out all of the Pacers' preseason with a back injury, and is set to be shelved until at least next month, when Indiana will reassess his status. The Pacers issued a press statement after Potter reached out.
"We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones," Indiana said. "We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any additional comment on the matter at this time."
Jones enjoyed a decorated four-season NCAA stint at Marquette. As a senior in 2024-25, Jones was honored as an All-American Second Teamer and an All-Big East First Teamer. He notched averages of 19.2 points on .483/.311/.648 shooting splits, 5.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds across 34 contests.
The Pacers inked Jones to a four-year deal, a rarity for a second-round draft pick.
Jones' Haliburton-Esque Approach to the Game
Per Tony East of Forbes, longtime Indiana team president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard loved Jones' work ethic and saw a link between the 23-year-old young gun and two-time All-NBA Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, out for the year with an Achilles tendon tear.
“Tough kid. Loves the gym, lives for the gym. I like the fact that he played (positions) two and one. He was a two guard the year before, then a point guard,” Pritchard said after drafting Jones. “But if you ever get around him, he reminds me of, personality wise, [Tyrese Haliburton]. He’s hyper positive. He’s watching from the sidelines, and he’s got that kind of an it factor of ‘that’s a Pacer’. Once you see a Pacer, I can tell that guys a Pacer. He’s a big-time worker. We’re excited.”
