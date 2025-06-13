Pacers Have Surprising Secret Weapon Against Thunder
The Indiana Pacers knew that they had to win Game 3 at home on Wednesday night. After taking home-court advantage throughout the series by virtue of winning Game 1, winning Game 3 was a must.
That's exactly what the Pacers were able to do, thanks to a masterful game from the bench. The bench has been one of the strong points for Indiana all season long.
Their secret weapon was finally unleashed in that game, and he was playing at his full capacity. He had been waiting to finally have a strong game in the playoffs.
Read more: Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Pulled Off Incredible Bench Record to Win Game 3
The Indiana Pacers finally unleashed secret weapon Bennedict Mathurin in Game 3 of the NBA Finals
Mathurin had 27 points in just 22 minutes off the bench, finally impacting a game in the NBA Finals. He was able to put his stamp on this game and really help win the game for Indiana.
His teammate Pascal Siakam was extremely impressed with his play. He talked about what Mathurin was able to do and how he can keep doing the same thing moving forward.
"I think he was great being aggressive. That's who we want him to be, and when he's aggressive, he's active on defense. He's picking up full court. He's cutting. Like when he's doing that, I mean, it looks easy out there for him. So we just want him to keep that same mindset and energy every single day, and I know that, again, his minutes might be here and there. He just keeps going. That's what we're going to need from him."
More Pacers news: Pacers Could Make Bold Moves to Dodge Luxury Tax Penalties
Mathurin has never been short of confidence, but he was finally able to put it together offensively in this game. The Pacers need more of the same in Game 4.
Winning Game 4 would make the Pacers just one game away from winning the championship. It would put Oklahoma City's back against the wall in a way they haven't felt all postseason.
So far this postseason, Mathurin is averaging 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. He is shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Myles Turner Dealt With Mysterious Illness During NBA Finals Game 3
Tyrese Haliburton Could Enter Exclusive Indianapolis Club With NBA Title Win
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.