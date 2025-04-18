Pacers' Pascal Siakam Says Damian Lillard Absence Doesn't Matter
The Indiana Pacers are heading into the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs as tentative favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks. This is partially because Milwaukee is missing one of its best offensive weapons: Damian Lillard.
Lillard has averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. However, has been out of action since March 18 with deep vein thrombosis in his calf. Despite recent news that he will be returning sooner than expected, many experts believe his absence will have a significant effect on Milwaukee.
That being said, there is one person who isn't buying it: Pacers forward Pascal Siakam.
“I don’t think it helps us at all,” Siakam said, per Dan Coombs of NBA Analysis. “They got a tough team and they have been playing without him so well, obviously he’s a great, amazing player, but just the way they haves been playing, I think it’s going to be tough.”
In the end, the Bucks still have an excellent that they have built around star Giannis Antetokounmpo. As long as they are able to contain him a little bit, Siakam believes they will come out on top.
“We have a tough cover with Giannis, and the other guys around him, he’s been passing the ball well, it’s good basketball," Siakam continued. “We know he’s the head of the snake but we know their whole team is playing unbelievable basketball.”
Specifically, Siakam referenced Kevin Porter Jr and Kyle Kuzma as significant threats.
While Lillard is an important asset, the Bucks are a tough with multiple talented players, most significantly Giannis. He is having an MVP caliber season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game.
“He’s just continued to evolve as a great player,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said, “And he’s mixing in the assists, the laser passes cross court, which are very difficult to deal with when you’re double teaming them. His shooting has gotten better and better.”
