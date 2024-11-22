Pacers Injury Report: 2 Wings Downgraded Ahead of Bucks Game
A pair of Indiana stars may sit out a critical Central Division matchup.
Guard Ben Sheppard and forward Jarace Walker have both seen their statuses downgraded to questionable ahead of Friday's clash with the Milwaukee Bucks, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.
After squaring off in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last spring (Indiana won as the underdog in six games), both clubs sport identically disappointing 6-9 records on the young year.
Walker, a second-year, 6-foot-8 power forward out of the University of Houston, is dealing with an undisclosed illness. He hasn't missed a game yet for Indiana. On the season, he's averaging 5.7 points on .417/.395/.688 shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 steals a night. He played through the ailment during a 130-113 Wednesday night massacre against the Houston Rockets, but had a minimal impact, missing all five of his field goal looks.
Sheppard, a second-year swingman out of Belmont, enjoyed a coming-out party in the playoffs last season. This year, while occasionally being promoted to starting duty (he's started five games so far), the 6-foot-6 wing is averaging 5.8 points on 42.4 percent shooting from the floor (40.4 percent shooting on 3.6 triple tries a night), 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
Sheppard incurred a left oblique strain during the third quarter of the Pacers' 119-110 home victory over the Heat last weekend. During a radio conversation on Tuesday, Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle revealed that the Pacers don't think the ailment is a big deal. He missed Wednesday's Houston massacre.
Missing both Walker and Sheppard would be dangerous terrain for Indiana. The Pacers are still already going to be without key wings Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith. Nembhard remains sidelined with knee tendinitis, while Nesmith is still on the shelf with a left ankle sprain.
Starting Pacers center Myles Turnes played through a sore right calf on Wednesday, but is no longer on the latest injury report.
Friday night's game is part of the group play phase of this year's NBA Cup. The Pacers and Bucks are both members of East Group B. Indiana is 0-1 in group play so far, making this game close to a must-win. The Bucks are 1-0.
Tip-off in Fiserv Forum is slated for 8 p.m. ET. The game can be watched locally on FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, and nationally on NBA League Pass.
