Pacers Injury Report: Multiple Crucial Players Could Miss Kings Matchup
The Indiana Pacers are headed into Sunday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings with all the momentum. They enter the matchup on a three-game win streak after coming out with a huge win against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.
As the Pacers begin to show glimpses of the team that made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, the very last thing they can afford to endure is more injury bugs. Indiana has been hit with a number of season-impacting injuries, having lost several key players throughout the first half of the season.
Staying healthy is a priority for the Pacers, as they start to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference. Indiana now owns the eight spot in the East with a record of 13-15. However, there’s still plenty of time to continue turning things around, as they only sit three wins behind the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.
Unfortunately for the Pacers, they could be down some key players heading into Sunday evening’s matchup against the Kings. The lengthy injury report listed Aaron Nesmith, who has now missed over a month due to an ankle sprain. The Pacers are hopeful to see a return from their starting forward, as he’s the team’s best wing defender, an area this team has struggled in immensely over the season.
The Pacers are also missing Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman, who are both recovering from season-ending torn Achilles injuries. Jackson, who provides valuable depth at the center role aiding Myles Turner in rim protection and offensive production, underwent surgery in November and is nursing his way back to the court.
The only hopeful addition to the Pacers’ injury report is seeing a return from guard Ben Sheppard. Sheppard has been nursing a right oblique injury and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s matchup. Indiana will reportedly make a final decision on his status after “further monitoring his condition.”
A return from Sheppard could be great news for Indiana, as he can provide the team with consistent shooting, something that’s been a problem area for the team. He is also a solid perimeter defender and gives point guard Tyrese Haliburton another option to look at on the floor.
As for Sacramento, no one has been ruled out except for Devin Carter. The rookie has yet to hit the floor with the Kings, as he’s been nursing a shoulder injury since the start of the season.
