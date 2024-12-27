Pacers Injury Report: Multiple Crucial Starters Ruled Out For Celtics Matchup
The Indiana Pacers begin a two-game mini-series against the semi-slumping Boston Celtics on Friday.
Both squads could be missing traditional starters heading into the first contest.
Per the league's latest injury report, starting small forward Aaron Nesmith continues to rehab from his lingering left ankle sprain and will once again be out. Sixth man wing Bennedict Mathurin, who's done a capable job in his stead, will continue to start for him alongside shooting guard Andrew Nembhard. Obi Toppin, who sprained his left ankle in the first quarter of Indiana's 120-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, has been ruled out. Reserve centers Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman, who tore their right and left Achilles tendons, respectively, are done for the year. Wiseman is on a non-guaranteed contract, and could be cut to maximize roster flexiblity for Indiana.
All three of the Pacers' two-way players — power forward Enrique Freeman, shooting guard Quenton Jackson and combo guard Tristen Newton — may not suit up. Freeman and Jackson are questionable to join Indiana proper, while Newton is doubtful. All could get more run with the Indiana Mad Ants, the Pacers' NBAGL affiliate.
Boston might be without two former All-Star starters. Guard Jrue Holiday is dealing with a right shoulder impingement and has been out for several games already, while center Kristaps Porzingis sprained his left ankle in the first half of Boston's 118-114 Christmas Day home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and is considered questionable to play on Friday.
If both Holiday and Porzingis can't suit up, it's at least possible that head coach Joe Mazzulla opts to go for a two-big frontcourt, inserting reserve big man Al Horford — his usual Porzingis backup — alongside either Neemias Queta or Luke Kornet. For what it's worth, Kornet got the lion's share of backup center minutes on Christmas, when Horford started next to Porzingis with Holiday absent. He grabbed 10 boards in 20 minutes.
Two-way Boston players JD Davison and Anton Watson have both already been ruled out, as they will be working with the team's G League squad, the Maine Celtics. Rookie guard Baylor Scheierman remains on assignment with Maine, as well.
Indiana, currently 15-16 on the year, memorably squared off against Boston, 22-8 this season, in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. En route to the Finals and their 18th championship, the Celtics prevailed in a sweep.
More Pacers: Indiana Moves On From Myles Turner For Young Star in New Trade Proposal