Pacers Trade Proposal: Indiana Moves On From Myles Turner For Young Star
If the Pacers look to solidify the future of their center position, this trade proposal would be a way to do it. In this proposal, the Pacers receive:
Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2027 First-Round Pick (via Warriors)
Warriors receive: Myles Turner
Myles Turner is the longest-tenured member of the Indiana Pacers. Since he was selected in the first round back in the 2015 NBA Draft, he has spent his entire career with the Pacers. He has been through several different eras of players and has played steadily through it all.
Turner has been in trade rumors for almost his entire career. They finally stopped a couple of seasons ago after the Phoenix Suns matched an offer sheet that the Pacers had given Deandre Anyton. Turner re-signed in the middle of the 2022-23 season, and that was that.
Because of the structure of that contract extension he signed, Turner cannot be re-signed this season. He can only be re-singed at the conclusion of the year. Because of that, the future of the starting center position in Indiana is now in flux because Turner will be a free agent.
With that being the case, the Pacers will certainly receive trade calls about a trade from other teams. This trade would help solve that issue by getting a young center who clearly has talent. Trayce Jackson-Davis is also an Indiana native and played his college basketball at IU.
Indiana would also receive a first-round pick in what could be the post-Curry era. That would be a very valuable pick because the Warriors likely wouldn't be very good. Jackson-Davis is already very good as a second-year player and would fit in pretty well with Indiana.
Turner would provide the Warriors with shooting from the center spot, which they currently don't have anywhere on the roster. He also gives them some great rim protection, although Jackson-Davis does a decent job of that right now. This would be a trade that would signal they are going all in for another title.
Re-signing Turner is still the most logical solution for the Pacers. They like what he provides to the team with his play and his leadership. They love what he does in the community as well. If they did end up trading away Turner, the Pacers might need a little bit more in return for him than what the Warriors can provide.
