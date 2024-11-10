Pacers Injury Report: Multiple Starters Game Status Revealed For Knicks Matchup

Injury Report for today's game against the Knicks:



T.J. McConnell - Available (non-covid illness)

Obi Toppin - Out (left ankle sprain)

Andrew Nembhard - Out (sore left knee)

Aaron Nesmith - Out (left ankle sprain)

Isaiah Jackson - Out (right achilles tendon tear)

James Wiseman… pic.twitter.com/AFkVN0Hd3C