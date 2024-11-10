Pacers-Knicks: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Indiana Pacers take on the New York Knicks on Sunday when the team will look to rebound from a disastrous loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Pacers finally appeared to get some momentum back on their side. They had won three of their four games heading into their road trip to Charlotte but then fell 103-83 to the Hornets. It was easily the fewest points the Pacers had scored in a game all season and their worst performance of the season.
How to Watch
Knicks-Pacers will begin in Indiana at 4 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, and MSG. The game can be streamed on the Fubo TV app, NBA League Pass, and YouTube TV.
Odds
The Pacers are (+3) home underdogs to the Knicks (-3). The over/under is set at 227.5, though the Pacers are coming off of a game in which they scored just 83 points.
Predictions
This is the second time the Knicks and Pacers will face off this season. The last time these two teams went up against each other was the Pacers' second game of the season. The Knicks trounced Indiana 123-98, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton failed to score a single point during the game.
In that game, Pascal Siakam was held to just 12 points while Bennedict Mathurin led the team with 20 points. If Siakam and Mathurin can put up their usual performances, the Pacers will have a better shot at getting the win this time around.
The Knicks have had an uneven start to the season like the Pacers at 4-4. They have only won two games in a row twice, and typically have flip-flopped between losing a game and then winning the next one. The Pacers are slightly below the Knicks at 4-5.
Prediction: Knicks 111, Pacers 107
More
Limiting Karl Anthony-Towns will be key for the Pacers in this game. Towns score 21 points in the first matchup between these two teams, and has scored over 30 points in each of his last two games.
