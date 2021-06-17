Pacers Look Back On The Season Of Aaron Holiday
The Pacers shared an interview with Aaron Holiday on Wednesday.
The Indiana Pacers shared some of the highlights of Aaron Holiday's season this year, and they can be seen in a video that is embedded in a Tweet below from the team.
The Pacers also shared an interview with Holiday that can be seen in a post embedded below.
Holiday is 24-years-old and just finished his third year in the NBA (all for the Pacers) and averaged 7.2 points per game in 66 games this season.
