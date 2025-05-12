Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin Ejected in Game 4 vs Cavs
The Indiana Pacers will play the rest of Game 4 without their key guard, Bennedict Mathurin.
Mathurin was ejected after an altercation with Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter.
Mathurin was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected.
The Pacers guard leaves the game with zero points and one rebound in one minute of action.
The 22-year-old guard has been essential for the Pacers in their playoff run. In seven games this postseason, Mathurin is averaging 13.4 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 29 percent from three.
Indiana will look to go up 3-1 in the series.
