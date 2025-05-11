Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reveals New Plan After Playoff Letdown
Entering Game 3 of their second-round postseason series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Indiana Pacers were feeling very good. Indiana had just taken the first two games of the series on the road and were coming home with a 2-0 series advantage.
More Pacers news: Pacers Reveal Injury Report For Game 4 vs Cavs
But Game 3 showed some flaws in the Pacers' game, and the Cavaliers were able to capitalize. Indiana was blown off the court, as Cleveland cut the series deficit down to 2-1.
Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton had one of the worst games of the season, only scoring four points in the game. Haliburton wasn't his normal explosive self, and the Pacers quickly folded.
After the game, Haliburton weighed in on his struggles and revealed how he can try to stop it from happening again.
“Gotta just learn how to counter that. I gotta do a better job of keeping myself involved as a screener, creating chaos, creating movement myself,” Haliburton said. “I think I’m getting in the habit of just standing right now, which doesn’t help anybody and plays into what they want. I gotta do a better job screening off the ball, moving without the ball, because they’re not helping. And I think I can get other guys open.”
The Pacers need Haliburton to be himself if they are going to take down the top-seeded Cavaliers in this series. Indiana relies heavily on his scoring ability, but also his playmaking for the other players.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has Received Advice From Unlikely All-Star During Playoffs
If Haliburton isn't able to put together another strong showing in Game 4, the Pacers could be in some trouble. The last thing that Indiana wants is to head back to Cleveland with the series tied at 1-1.
"Sun came up this morning," Haliburton said. "It's unfortunate. Didn't have a very good performance last night. But it's more film for me to look at, more stuff for me to figure out. It's all part of the process. Understanding it's not what I want to see from myself, not what I'm sure anyone wants to see from me. But I'll take it on the chin and I'll be better next game."
Game 4 is set to tip-off on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
More Pacers news:
Tyrese Haliburton Shrank When Pacers Needed Him Most
Pacers Have to Figure Out Massive Disadvantage vs Cavaliers
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Pushes Back on Criticism Over Skipped Media Session
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head over to Indiana Pacers