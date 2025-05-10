Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Pushes Back on Criticism Over Skipped Media Session
The Indiana Pacers are up 2-1 on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
After a Game 3 thrashing, 126-104, thanks to a trio of key Cavaliers returning like All-Star Darius Garland, Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, and De'Andre Hunter, Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton didn't make himself available to the media after the loss.
He spoke on Saturday, the next day, as to why he wasn't chatting to the media the evening prior.
"I've talked to y'all after almost every game," Haliburton said. "If I'm not made available, it's not always my decision. I can't control it. I mean, you're talking to me now. Any questions you have about the game last night, you can ask me right now. I just was not made available last night. I'm sure people wanted to hear what I had to say after last night's game, but I'm here right now to talk to you, so if you want to ask me, you're more than welcome to.”
Haliburton finished with four points on Friday, going 2-8 from the field in 20 minutes of play. He added five assists and a steal in the defeat.
The 25-year-old didn't stop there and let the media know that all questions about his recent absence are on the table.
"I don't run away from any questions. I went through harder times than last night. Whatever you have to ask, I'll be there. If there's commentary around me not talking last night, people are more than allowed to approach me and have a conversation with me about it. I can't control everything, but I don't run from anything. If you have questions to ask I'm right here."
As for the game itself, Haliburton touched on adjusting to Mobley being back on the floor for the Cavaliers. He is quite a force on the hardwood as is, but when Cleveland pulled out a 3-2 zone with the 6-11 Defensive Player of the Year at the top of the key, it presented many challenges.
"It's an interesting dynamic, right?" Haliburton said. "A lot of teams don't play a 3-2 and they don't play with a 7-footer at the top. We just have to figure out how to go at it."
Haliburton also pointed out how great the Cavs have been this season, but how equally great his squad's position is to try and get back to the Eastern Conference Finals.
"We knew they'd respond. They had a great performance. But we're still in a good spot. If I would've told you a week ago we'd up 2-1 and being at home, we'd like where we are."
