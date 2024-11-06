Pacers-Magic: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Indiana Pacers will take on the Orlando Magic for the second time this season on Wednesday. This time, the Pacers will host the Magic and look to capture their fourth win of the season.
The Pacers have a 3-4 record and a 1-1 home record, while the Magic are 3-5 overall and 1-5 on the road.
Last week, the Magic defeated the Pacers 119-115 and won three of their last four against Indiana. The Pacers are favorites at home with a -4.5 spread, with the over/under set at 227.5 points. At ESPN Bet, the Pacers are -195 to win, while the Magic are at +164.
The Magic are an NBA-best 57-40 against the spread (ATS) since the start of last season. The Pacers have hit the Over in each of their last five games.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. PT. Those who want to watch the game can livestream it on FuboTV. Those who have NBA League Pass can also see most live games there. The locals from either side can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network, either for Indiana or Florida.
Fans who prefer it on the radio can listen to the game on 93.5/107.5 The Fan or WYGM 96.9 FM / 740AM for those in Flordia.
The Pacers could be without a handful of players for this contest as they search for their second consecutive win in a row.
The Pacers currently have four players on the injury report, but two are out for the season, including Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman. The other two are guard Andrew Nembhard, who is a time decision with a knee injury, and forward Aaron Nesmith, who is ruled out with an ankle issue. Nesmith was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot.
Two of the Magic's key players are out: center Wendell Carter Jr. and star forward Paolo Banchero. Carter is dealing with a foot issue, and Banchero is out for weeks due to a right-torn oblique injury he suffered last week. He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.
According to ESPN Analytics, the Pacers are favored to win the game, with a 60.4 percent chance of winning. The Magic's chance is only 39.6 percent.
The Magic are without their best player, and they are rattled. I think the Pacers will continue their momentum from their win in Dallas and beat the Magic in front of their home fans.
Pacers 117, Magic 109.
