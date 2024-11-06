Top 3 Trades to Improve Injury-Challenged Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have lost two role players due to probably season-ending Achilles tendon tears in big men James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson.
Across 16.8 minutes in what could be Jackson's only five games of the season, the Kentucky product logged averages of 7.0 points on 60.9 percent shooting from the ffloor and 50 percent shooting from the charity stripe. He also notched 5.6 boards, 1.6 rejections, 1.0 dimes and 0.6 swipes.
Wiseman, infamously selected by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft ahead of eventual All-Star Pacers teammate Tyrese Haliburton and eventual Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, appeared in just one contest for his new squad before incurring his own non-contact Achilles injury. The 7-footer scored six points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe and grabbed one rebound in the five minutes he did manage to play before getting hurt.
Jackson, a restricted free agent next summer, is by far the bigger loss. Wiseman remains a tantalizing physical specimen, but hasn't ever been able to piece together consistent defensive minutes. Jackson is can play either power forward or center. He possesses the athleticism to keep up with small fours but the size and strength to hold his own against burlier fives. He will be missed. Wiseman is on a non-guaranteed deal and could be waived mid-season.
Still, the Pacers need to think about their present. And reportedly, they already are eyeing some prospective replacements for Jackson and Wiseman, to take over the team's backup big spot behind starting power forward Pascal Siakam and center Myles Turner.
Read More: Pacers Looking to Upgrade Frontcourt After Multiple Season-Ending Injuries
Here are three potential trade fits.
1. Jonas Valanciunas, Washington Wizards
Aaron Nesmith, who's been the Pacers' starting small forward all year, is earning $11 million this year, which makes him a near-perfect fit to acquire Valanciunas' $10 million contract. Neither player can be moved until December 15. Valanciunas was essentially signed by the Wizards to be traded. The 6-foot-11 big man is averaging 12.8 points on .564/.500/.875 shooting splits, 8.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists across six games for Washington (one start).
The question that should give the Pacers pause before pulling the trigger on this deal really comes down to: is Bennedict Mathurin really ready to start?
The 6-foot-6 swingman has been stepping up of late (and starting in Nesmith's stead). He's averaging 16.3 points on .534/.375/.750 shooting splits, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists a night. If Indiana is confident Mathurin can adequately replace Nesmith defensively, Valanciunas would be a terrific stabilizing presence behind Turner this year. But the 32-year-old is also under contract for two additional seasons at a fairly hefty fee, so his contract may start to look worse by the end of the deal.
2. Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies
The 6-foot-8 big man has seen his numbers slashed significantly this season. Across a six-year career, he's averaging 10.5 points on 60.1 percent shooting from the field and 69.7 percent field goal shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals a night in 21.1 minutes per. This year, he's averaging just 14.0 minutes, and accordingly is averaging a career-low 5.0 points on 51.5 percent shooting from the floor and 66.7 percent shooting from the charity stripe, while grabbing 2.6 boards, swiping 0.9 steals and dishing out 0.8 blocks a night. He's a solid defender, but a bit undersized to guard jumbo-sized East centers like Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis.
Clarke is earning $12.5 million, so Indiana may want to package Wiseman's contract into the offing to match salaries.
3. Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers
The former 2022 All-Defensive Teamer is, as usual, hurt. But when healthy, the 27-year-old is an incredibly effective player around the basket on both sides of the rock. He's owed $12.4 million this year, so a package to acquire his services may require Indiana offloading Nesmith and the Wiseman contract, which may prove too hefty for Indiana, given his health concerns. He's never played more than 61 games in a season, across his six previous seasons (this year, whenever he does take the floor, will be his seventh).
Indiana may want to explore the buyout market or take a flier on a younger player instead of offloading the Nesmith contract.
More Pacers: Was Indiana Overthinking Controversial Contract Extension Decision?