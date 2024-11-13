Pacers-Magic: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Indiana Pacers will again travel to Orlando to take on the Magic.
The Pacers have already played the Magic three times this season, and this will be their last meeting until the Pacers' second to last game of the season.
Indiana and Orlando will take a nice, long break from each other, and Wednesday's match will be the rubber between them for the time being.
The Magic won the first battle on Oct 28, with the Pacers coming up short 119-115. The second meeting between the two took place on Nov. 6 in Indiana, and the Pacers got their revenge, coming away with a 118-11 victory.
Things will now return to central Florida, and we'll see who will emerge victorious.
The odds are on the Magic's side, according to ESPN Bet. The Pacers road underdogs with a +1.5 spread, and the over/under is set at 224.5, and the Pacers moneyline is at -105.
The Pacers game will be televised on FanDuel Sports Network with Chris Denari, who will do the play-by-play, Quinn Buckner, who will be the analyst, and Jeremiah Johnson, who will be the sideline reporter. Those who prefer to listen to the game on the radio could go to 93.5, 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on the play-by-play.
Those watching online can stream the game on FuboTV.
The Pacers have had trouble with injuries. They will be without two starters, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard, and continue to lack big-man depth after Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman went down with Achilles tears.
The Magic have started the season strong at 3-1, but with the loss of their star forward, Paolo Banchero, things have been tough for this young team.
Since then, they have recorded a 3-5 record, but they are currently on a three-game win streak.
The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. The Pacers hope to do what the Hornets couldn't against the Magic: snap Orlando's winning streak. The Magic took care of business against the Hornets, but with a superior team like the Pacers, they have a great shot at snapping the Magic's streak.
The Pacers and Magic are neck and neck early this season. Indiana is coming off a solid win over New York, and I expect them to carry that momentum.
The Pacers will win this one in a close contest.
Pacers 124, Magic 120.
