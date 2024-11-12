Pacers Star Spotted with Caitlin Clark at Butler Game
The Indiana Pacers earned a hard-fought win on Sunday when they defeated the New York Knicks, their long-time rivals, 132-121.
The Pacers, who improved to 5-5, had some time off before their next match on Wednesday, Nov. 15, against the Orland Magic.
Time off like that during the NBA season is rare, which is why All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton decided to relax and watch some Butler basketball.
Haliburton was seen courtside along with Indiana Fever guard and WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.
The two were seen courtside enjoying the game and chit-chatting. Haliburton was also seen taking a picture with the Butler mascot, Butler Blue IV.
The Bulldogs did great work in front of Indiana royalty as they defeated the Western Michigan Broncos 85-65.
Haliburton is having a slow start to the season but is coming off one of his best games of the season against New York. In his latest contest, he recorded 35 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field, 14 assists, and two stakes in 35 minutes of action.
Overall, Haliburton is averaging 16.7 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, shooting 40 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
The 24-year-old has been with him for four years in Indiana. As for Clark, although she just finished her rookie season, she has quickly become a fan favorite in Indiana.
Of course, she made a name for herself at the University of Iowa, where she set records and transcended the sport of basketball for women.
Clark is coming off a spectacular rookie season that saw her break records in the league. For starters, she led all rookies in points with 19.2 points per game, led the league with 8.4 assists per game, and set the WNBA record for most assists in a season with 337, made 122 three-pointers, the most by a rookie in a single season, and became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, which she did twice.
That's not even half of what she had accomplished in her rookie season. On top of all that, she won the 2024 WNAB Rookie of the Year award, becoming the second straight Fever player to do so.
Her impact off the court was evident. Her jersey sales increased by over 1,000% by midseason, and attendance at games Clark played was 88 percent higher than that of games without her.
She took the league by storm, and this is just the beginning for her and the women's game.
More Pacers: Former Pacers Forward Earns Championship Title After Olympics Success