Pacers-Magic: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
In an effort to solidify their shaky 2024-25 season start, the 1-2 Indiana Pacers head to Orlando and will square off against the Eastern Conference's other up-and-coming young playoff franchise, the 2-1 Magic, on Monday night.
How to Watch
The action tips off at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center. Local Indiana fans can tune in via FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, national (and international) followers can check out the fun on League Pass or fuboTV.
Odds
The Magic are listed as -5.5 point favorites by sportsbook The Action Network. Magic All-Star power forward Paolo Banchero has been the stiffest over/under odds of the night, with the sum hovering around 24 points. Former two-time All-Star Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam is considered Indiana's likeliest squad to score the most buckets Monday evening, with 18.5 points set as the over/under line.
Predictions
The Pacers are healthier and better rested. The Magic are playing the second night of a back-to-back set of games, having dropped their first contest of the year to the Memphis Grizzlies, 124-111, on Sunday night. Look for Indiana to secure a .500 record today and survive, 115-110. Siakam, a two-time All-Defensive Teamer, should be able to capably handle Banchero and/or Magic small forward Franz Wagner as needed. Pacers center Myles Turner, a rare 3-and-D commodity at his position, will handily take down Orlando starting five Wendell Carter Jr. All-NBA Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton, though perhaps a bit diminished from his All-NBA run a year ago with a lingering injury (more on that later), should be able to obliterate All-Defensive Team starting Magic point guard Jalen Suggs with a versatile offensive game.
More
As we've mentioned, Tyrese Haliburton hasn't looked quite the same since incurring a left hamstring injury during the 2023-24 playoffs. The ailment continued to pester him throughout Team USA's run to the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the 6-foot-5 guard was essentially relegated to 12th man status among that gold medal-winning group. He's averaging a brutal 12.3 points on .318/.200/.571 shooting splits, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks a night. Those are far from All-Star numbers for the 24-year-old Iowa State product. Even though he's playing on the road Monday against one of the NBA's better young point-of-attack defenders, Haliburton is overdue for a big night. Look for him to step up at last.
