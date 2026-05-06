The NBA Draft Lottery takes place this Sunday, May 10, 2026, which also happens to fall on the widely celebrated holiday, Mother’s Day.

I’ll never fully understand why the NBA chose to place such a pivotal event in the middle of the afternoon on a holiday, but for the Indiana Pacers, this is a day that could significantly shape the future of the franchise.

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) reacts at the end of the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It was announced Monday afternoon that the longest-tenured Pacer, T.J. McConnell, will represent the organization on stage at the lottery. McConnell has become one of the most beloved figures in Indiana sports because he embodies everything fans associate with being a Pacer: toughness, selflessness, relentless effort, and a willingness to use doubt as motivation.

The Pacers need someone with that mentality representing them as they fight to keep their top-four pick. Of course, McConnell has no actual control over the outcome — that all comes down to the fate of the ping-pong balls — but this is still a meaningful opportunity for him to serve as the face of the franchise during such an important moment.

History of the Pacers on Mother's Day

With the lottery falling on Mother’s Day, it felt appropriate to look back at how Indiana has historically performed on this holiday. And surprisingly enough, the Pacers have enjoyed quite a bit of success.

Game 1

Last season, Indiana dismantled the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a dominant 129-109 victory after building an unbelievable 80-39 halftime lead.

Game 2

In 2024, the Pacers embarrassed the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a convincing 121-89 playoff win.

Game 3

On May 11, 2014, Indiana erased a 17-point first-half deficit against the Washington Wizards to secure a 95-92 victory behind 39 points from Paul George, giving the Pacers a commanding 3-1 series lead in the conference semifinals.

Game 4

The lone disappointment came on May 13, 2012, when Indiana fell 95-86 to the Miami Heat super team led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

Game 5

Back in May of 1999, the Pacers rolled past the Milwaukee Bucks 110-88 in the opening round of the playoffs.

Game 6

And during the 1998 postseason, Indiana defeated the New York Knicks 118-107 behind a 38-point performance from Reggie Miller.

Conclussion

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After revisiting the franchise’s history on Mother’s Day, where Indiana has gone 5-1 overall, it's clear this holiday has typically been kind to the Pacers.

Indiana could certainly use another positive moment this Sunday as the franchise anxiously waits to see whether it can retain its top-four pick. If the ping-pong balls bounce in their favor, the Pacers would have an opportunity to add another potential star alongside Tyrese Haliburton and continue building a roster capable of competing both now and long into the future.

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