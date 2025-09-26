Pacers Mourn the Death of Indiana Icon
The Indiana Pacers would not be in Indiana today without the efforts of Bobby and Nancy Leonard. Those two are icons when it comes to Pacers basketball because of their commitment to the organization.
Slick Leonard was the former coach of the Pacers when they were in the ABA. He is the all-time winningest coach in the history of the franchise before becoming a beloved radio commentator.
Slick sadly passed away back in 2021 at the age of 88. Nancy continued to be heavily involved in cheering on the Pacers. Sadly, she has also passed away at the age of 93.
Pacers Mourn The Passing of Nancy Leonard
Leonard is someone that the Pacers deeply care about. When she passed on Wednesday morning, they released a statement as a team mourning her loss.
"Quite simply, we would not be here without her. From the earliest days of the franchise, Nancy poured her heart and soul into the team, not just as the wife of Slick Leonard, but as a female trailblazer who rallied the community when we needed it the most."
"From organizing the now-legendary telethon that helped save the team to being a constant presence courtside as a true superfan, her passion for the organization made her beloved by generations of players, alumni and staff. She will always be part of the Pacers family and her legacy will continue to shape who we are. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Leonard family and all who were touched by Nancy's remarkable life."
The Pacers Would Not Be in Indiana Without Nancy Leonard
Had Leonard not organized the famous Telethon To Save The Pacers in 1977, the team would have moved long ago. Fans in Indiana wouldn't have experienced the team's run to the Finals last season.
Leonard was there in the crowd, cheering on the team every step of the way during last season's run. She was deeply involved in the organization and deeply loved until the very end.
This season won't be the same without Leonard there to cheer on the team. The Pacers will very likely wear a jersey patch and honor her in some way on the court.
