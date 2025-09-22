WWE Legend Doesn't Hold Back on Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton’s Fandom
On Saturday, WWE hosted its first PLE (Premium Live Event) since transitioning to ESPN programming.
The event — dubbed WrestlePalooza — was held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana (home of the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever).
Tyrese Haliburton Meets WrestlePalooza
The five-match card featured some real fireworks. Brock Lesnar kicked off the show by trouncing the ever-popular John Cena.
The Usos (real-life sons of Rikishi) were clipped by the tag team of Bron Breakker (real-life son of Rick Steiner) and Bronson Reed. Rising star Stephanie Vaquer defeated Iyo Sky to win the Women's World Championship. In the Main Event, Cody Rhodes beat Drew McIntyre to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.
However, the most highly anticipated match came in the form of CM Punk and wife AJ Lee going toe-to-toe with Seth Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch, Punk and Lee ended up winning — and paying homage to the pro-Pacers crowd in attendance, Punk offered the famed Reggie Miller "choke" gesture.
Speaking of the Pacers, star Tyrese Haliburton was front and center for the event.
Haliburton has been a lifelong WWE fan. Over the years, he's seen his involvement with the company steadily increase. Last June, with a live event occurring at Madison Square Garden, Haliburton aimed to help Jake Paul win a match. There's no love lost between Haliburton and the New York crowd given the rivalrly between the Pacers and the Knicks.
Jalen Brunson even got involved in the storyline — staring Haliburton down as he was ushered away by refs before a 'brawl' broke out.
Later, Haliburton went on WWE's NXT show from Florida and taunted Orlando Magic fans in attendance when giving a promo in the ring. Over the last 18 months, we've seen Haliburton make several more appearances on WWE programming. The fandom between the two appears to be very real — even to the point that Haliburton was announced as a character in the WWE 2K25 video game.
With the crossover between the star player and the company, it's no surprise that he was featured on Saturday in Indianapolis. Aside from the spot with Punk, pictures of Haliburton with Rhodes and other superstars popped up across social media.
Even Paul "Triple H" Levesque — former wrestler-turned-CCO — gave a shoutout to Haliburton in the postmatch presser.
Who knows? Once Haliburton's basketball career ends, he could end up in the ring as a performer.
