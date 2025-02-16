Pacers' Myles Turner Has Struggled in Specific Area on Offense This Season
As the Indiana Pacers enter the All-Star break with a 30-23 record, they find themselves in a promising position.
Currently sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers are inching closer to the top three, but the gap remains significant.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks are all ahead of them, and as the Pacers aim to close that gap, they’ll need strong performances from their key players. One player who could make a major impact on their playoff hopes is center Myles Turner.
Turner, now in his 10th season with the Pacers, has been a steady presence both offensively and defensively.
While he’s averaging a respectable 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, his offensive game has room for growth, especially in his mid-range shooting. Turner has struggled in the mid-paint area this season, converting just 40.5 percent of his shots from within 3-10 feet.
This has been a noticeable dip compared to previous seasons, where his ability to stretch the floor and contribute offensively was a strong suit.
However, Turner has found success beyond the arc, shooting a career-best 39.8% from three-point range, and his effectiveness on short rolls and pops off ball screens is still a key part of the Pacers’ offensive sets.
His shooting range makes him an effective partner alongside star guard Tyrese Haliburton, as they can run pick-and-rolls with Turner popping out for an open shot. But if Turner can find a way to improve his scoring in the mid-range and become more reliable in that area, it could provide the Pacers with a more versatile offensive weapon and alleviate some pressure on the perimeter players.
A more consistent Turner offensively would make the Pacers’ attack even harder to defend.
The team’s ability to close the gap on the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Knicks largely depends on their stars stepping up, and Turner improving his scoring in the mid-range would give them a much-needed boost.
His defense remains elite—ranking sixth in the NBA in blocks with 1.8 per game—but his offensive improvement could be the missing piece in their push for a higher playoff seed.
Myles Turner is still a force for the Pacers averaging 15.1 points 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assist per game. He’s shooting 47.5% from the field and 39.8% from long range.
