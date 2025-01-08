Pacers' Myles Turner Lands on Injury Report Ahead of Bulls Matchup
In this story:
The Pacers will look for their third consecutive win on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls; however, they could be without their star center, Myles Turner.
Turner is the newest player on the injury report and is listed as questionable due to an illness.
Turner was a very late addition to the injury report after presumably waking up under the weather. The center hasn't missed a game since Nov. 18 and has been remarkably durable this campaign.
If he's unable to go, the Pacers could turn to Jarace Walker, Thomas Bryant, and Obi Toppin.
This story will be updated...
Published