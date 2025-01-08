3 Moves Pacers Need to Make Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
The Indiana Pacers are starting to finally play like the team they wanted to be. After a start to the season that was marred by injuries, they are finally over .500 for the first time since they started 1-0. Indiana has won nine of their last 12 games, showing they are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
Despite this, they still sit eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. Still, they are just a half-game back from the fifth spot. Indiana still thinks it belongs in the top four seeds. If they get there, they can have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
In order to reach that spot, they have to make some moves at the trade deadline. Becoming healthy has helped the team play the good basketball they are in the middle of right now, but it's not enough. They still need more to contend for an NBA championship.
1. Trade For a Rim-Protecting Center
The Pacers traded for Thomas Bryant in November to fill the gaping hole they had at the backup center spot once Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman went down. He has been playing well, shooting 53 percent from the field and 38 percent from the 3-point line.
Still, he doesn't protect the rim well off the bench. Teams are able to get to the rim at a much higher rate once Myles Turner rests. If they trade for someone like Jonas Valanciunas, who is a relatively cheap center who can protect the rim and score, they would be much better off.
2. Get Defensive Help on the Wing
Bennedict Mathurin has had to move into the starting lineup because of the injury to Aaron Nesmith. Because of that, the Pacers' defense isn't quite as good. It has been much better of late thanks to some group efforts, but they still need some help on the wing defensively.
Jarace Walker has shown a massive leap defensively this season. He averages a steal a game now. His offense has improved over the last 12 games as well. He's still a bit of a roller coaster on that end, so they could use a solid wing who isn't a massive issue on offense.
Perhaps a move for a veteran like Jae Crowder wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. He would be a cheap option who could fill in if there end up being more injuries at the wing spot, which could happen based on how the Pacers' season has gone so far.
3. Trade for a Center of the Future
Myles Turner will be a free agent once this season ends. While all indications point to him re-signing with the team once the season ends, the Pacers should have some contingency plans. They should look into acquiring a younger center who could take that position over in case Turner leaves.
Again, they don't need a star at this spot. Bringing in someone like Valanciunas to help off the bench would help this year and next year. He could start for a bit in case Turner leaves, but they still need someone younger to take over the spot for years to come.
Perhaps the Pacers take a flier on Robert Williams III to see if he can stay healthy enough to be a starting center in the league. He'd be a low-risk guy who could also stay on the team if Turner does stay.
If the Pacers decide to make these moves, they will be in a much better spot to contend in the playoffs.
