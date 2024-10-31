Pacers News: Indiana Demoted in Week 1 League Power Rankings
The Indiana Pacers have gotten off to an uneven start through the first week of their 2024-25 regular season.
Following an encouraging overtime victory against the mighty Boston Celtics (in a 2024 Eastern Conference Finals rematch) on Wednesday, Indiana has managed to build out its record to a semi-respectable 2-3. All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the team's best player last year and its ostensible bright future star, has struggled mightily as a shooter so far. The 6-foot-5 Iowa State product is averaging a scant 14.6 points on a brutal .346/.250/.667 slash line, 6.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds through his first five games.
Former two-time All-NBA power forward Pascal Siakam has been the club's best player this year. The 6-foot-8 vet, 30, is averaging 20.6 points on .547/.458/.625 shooting splits (that would be, by far, his best 3-point conversion rate over a full season — on 4.8 attempts!), plus 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.8 steals a night.
Now, the Pacers have been thoroughly demoted in a recent leaguewide team power rankings from The Sporting News' Stephen Noh, cascading five spots from his preseason list to No. 17.
"Tyrese Haliburton has had a rough start," Noh acknowledged. "He did hit a heavily contested miracle 3 to send the Pacers into overtime against the Sixers and had his first good game in Monday's loss to the Magic, but he's hitting just 26.5 percent of his 3s while averaging 14.0 points per game. His timing looks very off.
Noh also observed that the team, which had thrived on a run-and-gun scoring style, had declined in that aspect this year.
"That transition attack that defined their run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season is gone — they rank 22nd in the league in average time before they take a shot," Noh wrote.
More Pacers: Myles Turner Shouts Out Young Guard After Standout Performance Against Celtics