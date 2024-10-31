Pacers News: Myles Turner Shouts Out Young Guard After Standout Performance Against Celtics
The Indiana Pacers had been off to a disappointing 1-3 start to their 2024-25 NBA season, until an Eastern Conference Finals rematch Wednesday reignited their competitive spirit.
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana handed the reigning champion Boston Celtics their first loss of the season in a nailbiting 135-132 victory.
Indiana was without starting center Myles Turner, who was on the shelf with an injury. Reserve Isaiah Jackson started in Turner's stead, scoring 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, grabbing five rebounds, blocking two shots and swiping two steals in 25:07.
The surprise Pacers standout for the matchup was backup guard Bennedict Mathurin, who like Indiana had been off to a rough start individually. He scored a team-high 30 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor (2-of-5 from deep) and got to the foul line seemingly at will, scoring 10-of-11 from the charity stripe, while also chipping in 11 rebounds, and dishing out four assists.
Turner took to his X account to celebrate the third-year swingman's big night.
After his big night, the 6-foot-5 Arizona product, 22, is now averaging 15.8 points on .556/.389/.786 shooting splits, 4.6 boards, and 1.6 dimes a night in 25.8 minutes a night.
Mathurin himself reacted to the big moment on his Instagram Story:
All-NBA Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 37 points on 10-of-25 shooting from the floor (5-of-18 from long range) and 12-of-15 shooting from the charity stripe, while also pulling down eight boards, stealing two shots and dishing out four dimes.
The victory improves Indiana to a 2-3 record, good for just the Eastern Conference's No. 11 seed in the young season. Conversely, it drops Boston to a 4-1 record on the year, and to the East's No. 2 seed.
Last season, the Pacers finished with a solid 47-35 record and captured the conference's No. 6 seed. Indiana capitalized on some star injuries and snuck into the East Finals as an underdog. But while there, even with Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis shelved for the entire series, the Pacers got swept by Boston.
As All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton has struggled, so have this year's Pacers. The star seems to not quite be over an injury he incurred during the 2024 postseason. Though he scored a respectable 17 points in the overtime win, that offense came on a woeful 7-of-19 shooting from the floor (36.8 percent), including 2-of-10 shooting from the 3-point line, along with just 1-of-1 shooting from the foul line. Haliburton also passed for 12 dishes, grabbed six rebounds and nabbed two steals.
