Pacers News: Rival Teams Still Stunned by Indiana’s Finals Run
After the Indiana Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2023-24 season, they thought that was the start of something special. No one expected them to make it that far.
Last season, the Pacers took it up a notch by making only the second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. They fell just a couple of quarters short of winning the title.
After a few months, there are people around the league who still can't believe that the Pacers were able to make the run that they did to the NBA Finals.
NBA insider Reveals Teams Still Can't Believe the Pacers Made the NBA Finals
On the Zach Lowe Show, Lowe mentioned that teams still can't believe that the Pacers made the run that they did to make the Finals.
"I had a bunch of meetings last week, just catching up with NBA people who are in town or visiting. It still comes up every meeting. The Pacers. The example of the Pacers. How did they do that?... It cannot be overestimated, overstated what a talking point the Pacers' run still is three, four months later."
The Pacers showed everyone in the league that if you get the right group of guys together, something special can happen. That was what they captured in the 2025 run to the Finals.
Indiana is still a very talented team, so they aren't just getting lucky or using chemistry correctly. They are blending everything together to be a great team that almost won a title.
The Pacers are Looking for Another Deep Run This Year
Despite not having Tyrese Haliburton available at all this season, the Pacers still believe they can make another deep run in the playoffs that will surprise everyone.
The group that they have is almost exactly the same team that just made the Finals. Only Haliburton and Myles Turner are gone, although those are two massive pieces to their success.
If the Pacers do somehow make another magical run through the playoffs, they will once again surprise the rest of the league. No one expects them to do anything this year.
The Pacers play the best when everyone is counting them out, anyway.
