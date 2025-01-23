Pacers News: Tyrese Haliburton Excited for Paris Games After Limited Olympic Playing Time
The Indiana Pacers will play the San Antonio Spurs in a two-game series in Paris, France, starting on Thursday.
The Pacers will look to continue their hot streak on foreign soil. They have won 14 of their last 18 games, and they'll look to get two wins in France.
Victory is all in the Pacers' minds, especially for their star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton is no stranger to winning in Paris; he participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team USA.
Team USA captured the gold medal last summer; however, Haliburton was limited in many games, including the semifinal and gold medal games, in the Accord Arena, the same arena he and the Pacers will play in.
He did not play one minute in those games. When he spoke to the media prior to their showdown on Thursday, he expressed his excitement about hitting the court in Paris.
"I'm excited to actually play — like, play — in this arena," Haliburton told reporters in a news conference in Paris on Wednesday. "But I'm just excited to be here. It will be a fun atmosphere and a fun game."
Haliburton reflected on his gold medal win on Tuesday when the team took photos in front of the Eiffel Tower.
“It’s a very special thing to be part of a special group of people and man, it’s been a blessing,” Haliburton said. “I think the biggest thing is once you start to feel what it’s like to win a little bit, once you feel the importance of success, you want more of it.”
“An unbelievable last year and a half for me,” Haliburton said.
Haliburton averaged 2.7 points, 0.7 assists, and 0.3 steals for Team USA while shooting 60 percent from the field on only five field goal attempts.
"Definitely just life-long memories," Haliburton said. "Regardless of what the experience was for me personally, I was a part of a group of 12 guys — there's only 12 players that got to experience that. It definitely means a lot."
Haliburton had a slow start to the season but has turned that around. In his last nine games, he is averaging 18.2 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three in 32 minutes.
More Pacers: How to Watch Pacers vs Spurs Paris Game
Pacers vs Spurs France Matchup Sold Out in Ridiculous Amount of Time
One-Time Pacers Star Could Become Massive Buyout Market Candidate