How to Watch Pacers vs Spurs Paris Game
The Indiana Pacers have been on a rampage recently. They have won eight of their last nine games and 14 of their last 18.
There are very few other teams in the NBA who are as hot as the Pacers are right now. They have risen all the way to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Now, they are fully healthy. Aaron Nesmith is finally back after having a severe ankle sprain cost him 35 games of the year.
With the team playing as well as they have, they have their choice to sit out the trade deadline or make a massive move. They have the assets to do it, too.
Now, the Pacers have traveled to Paris, France to take on the San Antonio Spurs. They will take them on twice while in France.
The Spurs have not been playing very well recently. They are just 3-7in their last ten games. Due to that slide, they are no longer in playoff position.
In fact, the Spurs aren't even in play-in position. They are a game-and-a-half behind the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings.
With this two-game series being critical for both teams, there are a few ways to watch these games. Both will be nationally televised.
The game on Thursday will be on NBA TV at 2 pm ET. The second game will be broadcasted at noon ET on Saturday on ESPN.
The Pacers will likely have to contend with a crowd that will be rooting for the Spurs in both games. With Victor Wembanyama playing in his home country, most fans will be rooting for him and San Antonio.
Indiana still feels good about their chances to win both games. They have been playing too well not to be filled with a ton of confidence.
At the same time, the Spurs are looking to get things back on track for them. They would love to make the playoffs in Wembanyama's second season.
These two games are the only two games that either team is playing this week.
