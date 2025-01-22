Pacers vs Spurs France Matchup Sold Out in Ridiculous Amount of Time
The Indiana Pacers have been cruising along in 2025. They are 8-1 since the calendar turned, which is the best in the NBA.
They have also won 14 of their last 18 games going back to December. The Pacers are playing some of the best basketball in the entire league.
Tyrese Haliburton's play has been the driving force behind this resurgence. With him being more willing to drive to the hoop, things have opened up for the entire offense.
Haliburton and the Pacers are currently in France for a two-game series. They will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs in Paris.
Read more: How to Watch Pacers vs Spurs Paris Game
Both games will be the only games that either team will play this week due to the travel. The first game is on Thursday and the second game is on Saturday.
The games sold out extremely quickly once tickets were released.
It's not surprising that the fans in France quickly gobbled up the tickets. Victor Wembanyama is a native of France, so fans want to see him when they can.
Because of that, the Pacers are essentially playing two road games. Indiana will hardly have any fans in the stands rooting for them.
The Spurs have been sliding recently, winning just three of their last ten games. They need the crowd to help them get a couple of wins.
More Pacers news: Pacers Could Land $78M Center in Blockbuster Trade Idea
Indiana is finally healthy now that Aaron Nesmith has returned. He missed 35 games with an ankle injury.
With him back, the team has their normal starting lineup. Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker have played well while Nesmith was out.
It's interesting that the NBA decided to use the Pacers as the team to send to France. They have just two players from their roster who are not from North America, and that's Pascal Siakam and Johnny Furphy.
Either way, the Pacers are hoping to leave France with a couple of wins. They would likely take a split, considering how pro-Spurs the crowd will be.
This will be a great experience for the Pacers to play a regular season game on a different continent. They played the Kings in India in a preseason game back in 2019, too.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers Could Land $90 Forward By Parting With Myles Turner
Pacers Could Land $48M Forward in Multi-Team Trade With Lakers
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.