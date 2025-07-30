Pacers Notes: Bronny James Aspiring to Be Indiana Guard, All-Star Signing Urged, More

When the Pacers needed a backup center, Thomas Bryant filled a huge role for them.



In 56 games with the Pacers, Indiana went 39-17 in the regular season and 15-8 in the playoffs with Bryant on the roster.



His 11 points in 13 minutes against the Knicks in Game 6 of the ECF… https://t.co/SxTvSK9Jw0