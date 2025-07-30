Pacers Notes: Bronny James Aspiring to Be Indiana Guard, All-Star Signing Urged, More
The Indiana Pacers are facing an entire season without Tyrese Haliburton, the team's engine on offense, but there are still some options for the team to sign as stopgaps.
Forward Ben Simmons is still a free agent who is available on the market. He is a former All-Star who has some of the playmaking chops that makes Haliburton so special.
Simmons can playmake and defend at an elite level, though his confidence with the ball needs work to rebuild it.
Additionally, Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell was used as a potential comparison for Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James.
McConnell symbolizes grittiness and determination. Despite his size limitations, he managed to break through and become a significant player on a successful playoff team.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
