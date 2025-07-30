All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Bronny James Aspiring to Be Indiana Guard, All-Star Signing Urged, More

Nelson Espinal

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in action against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter of game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in action against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter of game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers are facing an entire season without Tyrese Haliburton, the team's engine on offense, but there are still some options for the team to sign as stopgaps.

Forward Ben Simmons is still a free agent who is available on the market. He is a former All-Star who has some of the playmaking chops that makes Haliburton so special.

Simmons can playmake and defend at an elite level, though his confidence with the ball needs work to rebuild it.

Additionally, Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell was used as a potential comparison for Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James.

McConnell symbolizes grittiness and determination. Despite his size limitations, he managed to break through and become a significant player on a successful playoff team.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:

Pacers Role Player Serving as Inspiration for Lakers’ Bronny James

Pacers Urged to Sign All-Star Free Agent as Tyrese Haliburton Replacement

Pacers Forward Already Trash Talking Rookie Top Pick

Leaked First Game of Pacers' 2025 Preseason Schedule is a Brutal Rematch

Charles Barkley Randomly Praises Pacers Role Player When Asked to Describe 'Grit'

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News