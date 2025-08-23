Pacers Notes: Pacers Interested in Free Agent Sharpshooter, Forward Receives Brutal Prediction, More
The Indiana Pacers could still look to improve their roster this offseason, even after some of the moves they've made to patch the holes left by their absent superstars.
Former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley has been cleared off all charges following a federal investigation into a gambling scandal, and has entered free agency before the 2025-26 season.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints stated the Pacers could be a potential suitor for the sharpshooter.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes handed out a brutal prediction for Pacers forward Obi Toppin ahead of 2025-26, stating the forward will "find things a bit more difficult without Tyrese Haliburton around."
