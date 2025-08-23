All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Pacers Interested in Free Agent Sharpshooter, Forward Receives Brutal Prediction, More

Aaron Coloma

Dec 1, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives to the basket between Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) and forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives to the basket between Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) and forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers could still look to improve their roster this offseason, even after some of the moves they've made to patch the holes left by their absent superstars.

Former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley has been cleared off all charges following a federal investigation into a gambling scandal, and has entered free agency before the 2025-26 season.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints stated the Pacers could be a potential suitor for the sharpshooter.

Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes handed out a brutal prediction for Pacers forward Obi Toppin ahead of 2025-26, stating the forward will "find things a bit more difficult without Tyrese Haliburton around."

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Pacers Interested in Veteran Sharpshooter in Potential Major Free Agent Signing

Pacers' Reggie Miller Used to Lose Shooting Contests to WNBA Players

Pacers' $58 Million Forward Receives Brutal Outlook for This Season

Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Reveals Potential Bold Plan to Replace Myles Turner

Pacers Wing Predicted to Be In The Running For Major Award This Year

Pacers Rising Star Needs to Make Giant Leap This Season, Says Insider

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News