Pacers' Reggie Miller Used to Lose Shooting Contests to WNBA Players
Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller is one of the best shooters in the history of the NBA. He would make 3-point shots that other players were too afraid to even attempt.
His ability to shoot the ball is what made him so dangerous during his 18-year career with the Pacers. He would always keep the team in games, no matter how much they were down.
Despite how good a shooter he was, he would still lose some shooting contests. In fact, he used to lose some shooting contests to some WNBA players.
Former Pacers player Reggie Miller used to lose shooting contests to some WNBA players
Miller used to partake in shooting contests with Becky Hammon when she was a member of the New York Liberty. They would have half-court shooting contests and put money on the line.
According to Ben Pickman of The Athletic, Hammon would take Miller's money all the time during these contests.
“Reggie Miller would often challenge Becky Hammon to one-on-one half-court shooting contests,” Pickman writes. “Hammon said sometimes as much as $800 was on the line. ‘I used to take all his money,’ she said.”
Miller is one of the best shooters ever, but he never would pull up from that deep. It's not a shot that he would normally practice, so it makes sense that he could possibly lose these contests to Hammon.
Hammon was a great player in her own right. She is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. She could shoot the ball from anywhere on the court.
Former Pacers player Reggie Miller has a long history of supporting WNBA players
Miller has been a big-time supporter of WNBA players for quite a while. His sister is one of the best women's players in history. Cheryl Miller was even better than Reggie was.
Miller is still the greatest Pacers player of all time, but he might get passed up by Tyrese Haliburton if he ends up winning a championship.
In his career with the Pacers, Miller averaged 18.2 points, three rebounds, and three assists per game.
