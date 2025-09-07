Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Talks Caitlin Clark, Roster Outlook, More
Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton recently spoke on the WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever. While dealing with his own recovery from a torn Achilles, he spoke on Clark's devastating injury news.
In other news, it seems like the entire offseason has been full of changes, but there is finally some clarity as to what the roster will look like going into the 2025-26 campaign. Haliburton is unfortunately out indefinitely, and big man Myles Turner is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks, but there is a lot to be excited about for Pacers fans, including the same elite depth off the bench.
Speaking of what's to come, two stars on the roster are on the cusp of becoming All-Stars and taking the next step in their careers. With an Eastern Conference that feels wide open, the Pacers are going to need some stellar play from the backcourt.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news:
