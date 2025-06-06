Pacers on Track for Special Postseason Run With Thunder Victory
The Indiana Pacers have done it again. Just when teams think they're dead, they come back in amazing fashion, seemingly outdoing each comeback they make.
Once again, it was Tyrese Haliburton with the clutch shot for the Pacers. He hit the game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left in the game to give his team its only lead of the game.
With this Game 1 victory, the Pacers are now just three wins away from capping off what would be a historic run through the playoffs. It was yet another example of the Pacers showing the doubters they were wrong.
The Indiana Pacers won Game 1 of the NBA Finals because of a group effort
Haliburton was the story at the end of the game, but it was a group effort. Andrew Nembhard ran the show late and made a huge three to cut the deficit to three.
Pascal Siakam was the leading scorer for the Pacers, scoring 19 points. He continues to be the most consistent player that the Pacers have. Now, things have started to become real.
If the Pacers are able to win three more games, they will become the first team in NBA history to beat two 64-win teams in the postseason. Cleveland was the first team to fit that criteria. Of course, OKC won 68.
Indiana has been doubted throughout their entire run through the playoffs. They showed in Game 1, that they can not be counted out until the clock finally hits zero.
The Pacers have now snatched home-court advantage from the Thunder. They have won Game 1 in every single series they have played this postseason.
Indiana continues to play with a ton of confidence, and now they will try to get greedy. They will try to win both games in OKC, just as they did in Cleveland and New York in the previous two series.
Haliburton didn't play his best game, but he came up clutch when the moment mattered the most. It's something that he continues to do game after game in this incredible playoff run.
