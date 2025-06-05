Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Expected to Test Out First Signature Shoe During NBA Finals
The Indiana Pacers will be playing in their first NBA Finals game in 25 years on Thursday night when Game 1 starts. Indiana last played in the Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000.
This year, the Pacers feel really good about their chances to win, even if NBA pundits aren't giving them much of a chance. Tyrese Haliburton always gives them a shot to win.
Haliburton is the best player on this team and has ascended to superstardom this postseason. He isn't in a lot of commercials, but does have one prominent brand backing him.
Read more: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals Why He's Scared of Pacers
Puma is the brand of shoe that Haliburton wears and he has been signed with them for the last few years. He is one of the more prominent players the brand has signed since rejoining the NBA shoe game.
Getting a signature shoe is something that all NBA players aspire to have at some point in their careers. It's a sign that the player has finally made it in the league.
Haliburton is expected to wear his first signature shoe with the brand tonight during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Haliburton can now officially be considered a superstar now that he has his first signature shoe. He is hoping that this will be the first version of many shoes that he will have with Puma for the next few years.
The shoe will be available to the public just before next NBA season starts, as it will hit shelves in September.
More Pacers news: LeBron James Heaps Praise on Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton Ahead of NBA Finals
Pacers fans are hoping this isn't the first time that he's worked out in these shoes. They don't want anything wrong with his feet during this series.
Haliburton is going to have to play even better than he already has throughout this postseason if the Pacers are going to win the NBA championship. He has to be ultra-aggressive.
So far this postseason, Haliburton is averaging 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. He is shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has Fiery Response to Championship Doubters
Pacers Make Incredible Gesture to Full-Time Employees for NBA Finals
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.