Pacers-Pelicans: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
On Friday night, a pair of 2-3 clubs will have an opportunity to improve to a .500 record on the young season — or risk tumbling to a distressing 2-4 start. The much-healthier Indiana Pacers travel to the Big Easy to square off against the New Orleans Pelicans.
How to Watch
The action tips off at at 8 p.m. PT on New Orleans' home turf, the Smoothie King Center. Pacers fans can tune in via FanDuel Sports Network Midwest.
Odds
Indiana opened up the day as a -2 point favorite, but is now a still-modest -4.5 point favorite, according to betting aggregator The Action Network. Given all of the Pelicans' health woes (see below), that seems a bit optimistic. The Pacers seemed to regain their 2023-24 form against the Boston Celtics in a narrow 135-132 overtime victory Wednesday. Can they carry that over on Friday?
Predictions
Look for Indiana to power past the Pelicans. All-Star Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has had a miserable shooting start this season, but he's made up for it with his acumen as a passer. Former two-time All-Star Indiana power forward Pascal Siakam has been picking up the slack as the club's leading scorer. The 6-foot-8 New Mexico State product is averaging 20.6 points on .547/.458/.625 shooting splits, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 0.8 steals a night.
More
Both clubs are quite banged up.
According to the league's latest injury report, three Day 1 Pelicans starters will be shelved. Starting point guard Dejounte Murray remains shelved indefinitely with a left hand fracture, starting shooting guard CJ McCollum is out for the next two-to-three weeks with a sore right adductor, and small-ball starting center Herb Jones is out with a strained right shoulder. The nominal backups for both Murray, Jordan Hawkins, and Jones, Daniel Theis, are considered questionable, too. Hawkins is grappling with lower back spasms, while Theis is dealing with a sore left ankle. A deeper-bench center, Yves Missi, is also questionable with a right lower abdominal contusion. Forward Trey Murphy III is shelved with a strained right hamstring. Oft-hurt Pelicans All-Star forward Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, however, are surprisingly healthy.
Two-way Pacers player Quenton Jackson is probable, while his two-way compatriot Tristen Newton will miss the proceedings. Starting center Myles Turner is questionable to play through a sprained left ankle — but his backup, James Wiseman, is out for probably most of the year with a torn left Achilles tendon.
