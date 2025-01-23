Pacers Predicted to Part Ways With Myles Turner For $24M Forward
The Indiana Pacers have won eight of their last 10 games overall and now have put themselves into a strong position to contend the remainder of the year. After a very slow start, Indiana has found its rhythm and the team is now playing great basketball.
However, with the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, the Pacers could look to make a splash. The front office has to think about both the now and the future, putting some current key players potentially on the trade market.
In this new trade idea, the Pacers make the tough decision to let go of center Myles Turner, sending him to the Western Conference. But the team does land an up-and-coming star to help position this team for the long term.
The trade would be between the Pacers, Golden State Warriors, and Chicago Bulls. Using the Spotrac trade machine, here is what the deal could look like:
Pacers receive: Jonathan Kuminga and Nikola Vucevic
Warriors receive: Myles Turner, Torrey Craig, and a 2025 first-round draft pick
Bulls receive: Aaron Nesmith, Kevon Looney, Kyle Anderson, a 2026 first-round draft pick, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2028 second-round draft pick
The Pacers would make out very well in this deal, landing both a center and star forward. Vucevic could replace Turner and would give them some insurance in the frontcourt moving forward.
Turner can become a free agent at the end of the season and while Indiana wants to retain him, there is no guarantee. Vucevic is under contract for next season as well, giving the Pacers some options throughout the offseason.
Losing Nesmith would be tough but Kuminga is a rising star in the NBA. Indiana could add him to its core and he could help them build for the long-haul around Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.
This trade would be a lot for the Pacers to give up but it could help them down the line. Vucevic has been an All-Star-level talent for years and could fit in nicely to replace Turner in the lineup.
It remains to be seen if the Pacers will actually make a big splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline, especially with how well they have played lately. But something may need to be added for them to seriously contend in the Eastern Conference this season.
