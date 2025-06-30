Pacers Predicted to Spend Big in Aggressive Offseason Approach
Bleacher Report predicts the Indiana Pacers to spend big during 2025 free agency despite the change in their offseason plans due to Tyrese Haliburton's injury during the 2025 NBA Finals.
The Pacers' main concern this offseason is Myles Turner, who just served the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract during the 2024-25 season and will enter unrestricted free agency. While Turner may be expensive to keep in Indiana, ESPN's Bobby Marks says the Pacers may not need to take as large of a hit.
“Because of a change in the CBA this offseason, Indiana will pay a less punitive tax penalty if it goes over the cap by $11.4 million or less," wrote Marks. "For example, a contract that starts at $30 million costs Indiana a $16 million penalty after the roster is filled out.”
Turner has spent all of his 10 NBA seasons with the Pacers, and has been a good shooting big man in the team. He shot nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc in 2024-25, and had a field goal percentage just shy of 50 percent. He averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists during this past season, placing fourth on the team in points per game and just behind Pascal Siakam in rebounds per game.
The Pacers have already extended guards T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Haliburton over the past couple of seasons, and have key players such as Siakam and Obi Toppin under contract at least through next season.
"With or without Haliburton, the Pacers have to do what they can to keep this core together," reads Bleacher Report's article. "If that means paying a little extra to give Turner a contract that pays him what he’s worth, so be it."
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers Biggest Offseason Need Revealed Following NBA Finals Loss
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Share Viral Postgame Moment
Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Expected to Make Immediate Impact
Former Pacers Forward Officially Retires From Basketball
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.