Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Share Viral Postgame Moment
The Indiana Pacers weren't able to get it done in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to win a championship. It was the most crushing loss the franchise might have ever had.
Not only did they lose that game, but they lost Tyrese Haliburton to a torn Achilles just seven minutes into the game. He wasn't able to be out there when they needed him the most.
After the game, Haliburton was seen on crutches, greeting each player as they came back to the locker room. It was a crushing scene. He met up with an Oklahoma City Thunder player, too.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the league MVP, and he won the NBA Finals MVP, as well. He was the best player in the series on the winning team. He showed a moment of grace in victory.
Gilegous-Alexander decided to step away from the celebration for a moment to go check on Haliburton in the locker room.
It was an extremely heartwarming moment between two of the best players on each team. Gilegous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder players certainly wish that Haliburton had been able to play the whole game.
It would have been great for the game of basketball if both teams had been able to go at each other fully healthy. It might have resulted in an all-time showdown.
Instead, Haliburton had to watch from the locker room as his team tried to win an NBA title. Now, he will have to do the same for most, if not all, of next year.
Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most gracious superstars that the NBA has. He doesn't have a massive ego like some other players in the league have. He cares about the players and the fans.
Haliburton will have a long road to recovery, but it's one that he is ready to face head-on with a lot of energy. He is determined to return next season stronger than he was prior to the injury.
Even after the injury, Haliburton said he had no regrets trying to fight through it. He wanted to be out there for his teammates.
