Pacers Biggest Offseason Need Revealed Following NBA Finals Loss
The Indiana Pacers went from being the favorites to get back to the NBA Finals next season to perhaps being the sixth seed as soon as Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles.
With him out all of next season, the outlook changes for Indiana. They are no longer looked at as one of the best teams in the NBA.
Their biggest need does not change, though. They still have to address one position on the floor that was constantly taken advantage of by the Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals.
Read more: Pacers Lose Both Tyrese Haliburton and an NBA Title in Blowout Game 7 Loss
Based on what happened in the Finals, it's clear that center is the biggest need for the Pacers this summer. They need to fix that position on the court heading into next season.
It's expected that the Pacers will be able to re-sign Myles Turner, but that is not a given. He's an unrestricted free agent, so he can look around at some other offers if he wants to.
Behind Turner, the Pacers didn't have any good options. Thomas Bryant fell out of the rotation in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks, and Indiana was forced to play Tony Bradley.
It's clear that they have to get a better backup center to pair with Turner than either of those guys. They could decide to bring back Isaiah Jackson, who missed most of this season with a torn Achilles.
Jackson had some good moments against the Knicks in last year's playoffs, and they could be able to re-sign him to a pretty cheap deal.
More Pacers news: Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Breaks Silence Following Devastating Achilles Injury
Indiana is about to pay into the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years in order to keep Turner on the roster. That gives them almost no flexibility when it comes to free agency this year.
It's highly unlikely that they will sign one of the better centers on the market this summer to back up Turner. With their cap situation, it's more likely they just bring back Jackson.
Perhaps the Pacers keep Bradley as a third center. It would be a mistake to keep the same backup duo of Bryant and Bradley, though.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers-Thunder Game 7 Draws Record-Breaking Viewership
What's Next For Pacers After Brutal NBA Finals Loss?
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.