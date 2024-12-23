Pacers Reportedly 'Willing' to Listen on Trade Offers For Star
Despite the Indiana Pacers establishing themselves as the team to beat last season, making a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, they’re struggling to find their footing this season. The Pacers remain below .500 holding a record of 14-15 and sit eighth in the East.
The Pacers are now looking for ways to make improvements to the roster, having already made a trade this season acquiring Thomas Bryant from the Miami Heat to improve their frontcourt depth and rim protection.
The moves reportedly aren’t going to stop there. The Pacers have plans of reestalishing themselves as contenders in the East, and are open to listening to trade conversations with other teams.
According to Brett Siegel, the player to watch out for on the trading block is Myles Turner.
“Myles Turner is the big question mark for the Pacers, as he would draw interest from various teams in both conferences as an impactful big man on an expiring contract,” Siegel wrote. ”The Pacers have been willing to hear offers come their way for Turner, sources said, with nothing appearing to be imminent there.”
Turner comes as a surprise to many, as the Pacers have demonstrated problem areas in their frontcourt unit. Giving up Turner could result in the loss of a defensively capable big man, something the Pacers are looking to add more depth to in the near future.
There’s also been no indication from Turner as to whether or not he wants to remain in Indiana, as his contract is nearing expiration. If the Pacers are struggling to find a fit for Turner in their long-term plans, the organization could be hesitant to offer a contract extension.
Trading him could free up lots of cap space to either bring in immediate assets or pursue young rising talent to develop.
Turner’s trade value makes him an attractive asset to shop around as he brings a high-level shot-blocking and interior defense ability. His athleticism allows him to stretch the floor, while his versatility allows him to make shots from inside out.
There’s been no real indication on whether or not the Pacers have decided who’s next on the trading block. There are reportedly other players on the roster the Pacers have been looking into.
“Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith are the Indiana Pacers' two main assets that can be packaged for a potential upgrade before the trade deadline," Siegel wrote.
